Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.30. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,704. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$25.55 and a 52 week high of C$38.90.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
