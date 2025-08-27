Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.30. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,704. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$25.55 and a 52 week high of C$38.90.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

