Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.32

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Coles Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Coles Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets, which offers fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, and liquor; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

