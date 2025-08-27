Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.32

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Coles Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23.
Coles Group Company Profile
