Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Cut by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $354.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.59. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

