QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,390 shares of company stock worth $1,874,817 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $159.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

