D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,667 shares of company stock worth $178,679,156 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,226.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,231.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,113.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

