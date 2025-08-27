Fosun International (FOSUF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Fosun International to post earnings of $0.0335 per share and revenue of $13.8940 billion for the quarter.

Fosun International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOSUF remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fosun International has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Fosun International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. Fosun International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.30%.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

