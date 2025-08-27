Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $171,033,000 after purchasing an additional 347,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $234.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

