Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.66 and a 200-day moving average of $233.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.96.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

