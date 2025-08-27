Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $8,122,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.5% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

Visa stock opened at $351.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.67 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.42. The firm has a market cap of $643.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

