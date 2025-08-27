Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,592 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,226.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,231.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,113.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,667 shares of company stock worth $178,679,156 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

