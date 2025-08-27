Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 881.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.81. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

