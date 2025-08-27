Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $206.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.43. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

