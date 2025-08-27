Callodine Capital Management LP Invests $15.37 Million in Realty Income Corporation $O

Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,000. Realty Income makes up about 2.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Realty Income by 9.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Realty Income by 19.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of O opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

