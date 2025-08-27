Chubb Limited $CB Position Reduced by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $5,117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9%

CB stock opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

