ConocoPhillips $COP Stock Position Trimmed by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 170,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 82,616 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE COP opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

