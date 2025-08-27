Callodine Capital Management LP Takes $10.65 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,648,000. Citigroup accounts for 1.8% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

