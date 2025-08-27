Ascent Group LLC Acquires 8,892 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 172.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 265.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

