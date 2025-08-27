Clarity Asset Management Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Clarity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 35,832.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,917,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,017,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300,124 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

Dover Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.38. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.