Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) vs. Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Critical Survey

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -39.63% -93.64% -27.62% Hayward 12.04% 11.07% 5.34%

Volatility & Risk

Gauzy has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayward has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $103.53 million 0.99 -$53.18 million ($2.05) -2.62 Hayward $1.05 billion 3.36 $118.65 million $0.58 28.09

This table compares Gauzy and Hayward”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hayward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gauzy and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hayward 0 4 1 0 2.20

Gauzy presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.84%. Hayward has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Hayward.

Summary

Hayward beats Gauzy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

