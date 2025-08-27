Carlson Capital L.P. Sells 18,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Carlson Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.2% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 434.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 105.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,809,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,384,000 after purchasing an additional 140,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. TD Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

