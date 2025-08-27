Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

WTRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 834.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.