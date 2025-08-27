Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Research upgraded Verastem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $547.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 17,808 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $91,355.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,894.07. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,488 shares of company stock worth $127,149 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $20,400,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,864,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,372,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Verastem by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,404,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

