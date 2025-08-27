Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,815 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $62,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hologic by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

