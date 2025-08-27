SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $218.84 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average is $225.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Munro Partners purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,185,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,689,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 341,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after buying an additional 314,883 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

