Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 510,535 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,535 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $93,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,705.16. The trade was a 62.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

