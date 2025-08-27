VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) vs. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Head-To-Head Survey

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and VinFast Auto”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $928.99 million 6.93 -$2.71 billion ($1.15) -1.82 VinFast Auto $1.81 billion 4.47 -$3.18 billion ($1.40) -2.47

Lucid Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -259.57% -79.40% -26.63% VinFast Auto -149.32% N/A -52.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lucid Group and VinFast Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 8 2 0 2.00 VinFast Auto 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.68, suggesting a potential upside of 27.71%. VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 66.43%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Lucid Group beats VinFast Auto on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

