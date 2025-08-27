Head-To-Head Contrast: Wayfair (NYSE:W) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -2.50% N/A -6.28% NextPlat -17.64% -39.24% -28.83%

Risk & Volatility

Wayfair has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 1 9 15 2 2.67 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Wayfair currently has a consensus price target of $67.65, indicating a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than NextPlat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and NextPlat”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $11.85 billion 0.81 -$492.00 million ($2.40) -30.83 NextPlat $58.77 million 0.35 -$14.02 million ($0.44) -1.79

NextPlat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wayfair beats NextPlat on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NextPlat

(Get Free Report)

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities. It also offers COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, and medication adherence packaging; and value-added services, such as prior authorization assistance, same-day home-medication delivery, on site provider consultation services, primary care reporting and analytics, and customized packaging solutions, as well as acquires and leases an e-commerce platform to collaborate with businesses to optimize their ability to sell their goods online. In addition, it operates e-commerce websites, as well as third-party e-commerce storefronts that provides mobile satellite services solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and internet of things connectivity services; voice, data communications, internet of things (IoT), and machine-to-machine services; tracking and monitoring solutions and services; satellite communications products; and GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons. Further, it offers satellite tracking devices used to monitor the location, movements, and history of anything that moves; SolarTrack, a compact, lightweight, IoT tracking device powered by the sun; and GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.