Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after buying an additional 377,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,197,000 after buying an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PSX opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $140.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

