B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 627 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $474.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

