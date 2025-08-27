Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stake Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

