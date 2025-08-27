Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:CRM opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.78.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,077 shares of company stock worth $14,642,478. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

