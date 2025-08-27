Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Stock Position Increased by BWM Planning LLC

BWM Planning LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BWM Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.