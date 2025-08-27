Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cibc World Mkts upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as C$74.65 and last traded at C$74.61, with a volume of 42756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.37.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNR. CIBC upgraded shares of Linamar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$78.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

