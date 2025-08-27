Clarity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Clarity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $202.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

