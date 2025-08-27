Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Holdings Raised by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.