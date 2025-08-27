S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,853,000 after acquiring an additional 224,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE SPGI opened at $551.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.