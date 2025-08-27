RB Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,773,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.