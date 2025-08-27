RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day moving average is $270.78. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total value of $557,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,947,632.47. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,077 shares of company stock worth $14,642,478. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

