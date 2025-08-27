Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,525 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $61,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,123. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 653.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

