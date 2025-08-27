Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $55,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.79.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $596.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

