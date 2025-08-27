Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 146,631 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,631 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $366,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $147,251,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:HWM opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

