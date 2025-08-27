KilterHowling LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

KilterHowling LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,221,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $318.83. The company has a market cap of $521.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.