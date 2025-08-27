Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

