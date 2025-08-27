iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 259.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.