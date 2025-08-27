Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

