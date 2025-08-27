Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPLG opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

