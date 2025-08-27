D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,541,000 after buying an additional 63,214 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,913,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after buying an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.68.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

