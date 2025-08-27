Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.47. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$14.43 and a 1-year high of C$18.79. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.12.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
