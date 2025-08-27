Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.47. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$14.43 and a 1-year high of C$18.79. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

