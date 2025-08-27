Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $33.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

NYSE INVH opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.Invitation Home’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,992,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,870,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,743,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 2,205.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,351 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

