K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC) to Issue $0.08 Final Dividend

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 234.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.
K&S Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $496.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.
K&S Company Profile
